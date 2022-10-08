Happy Birthday, Gauri Khan: 5 Best Pics From Her Family Album

It is Gauri Khan’s birthday and we just can’t keep calm. The interior designer turns 52 today. Gauri Khan is not just Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. She is a daughter, friend, and mother to three beautiful children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. No matter how busy is she, Gauri Khan always makes it a point to take out time for her children. From going on holidays to clicking their pictures, she does it all and how. Well, after watching the latest season of Koffee With Karan, now, everyone knows how cool Gauri Khan – the mother – is. Don’t you remember her dating advice for Suhana and Aryan? As Gauri Khan celebrates the day with her near and dear ones, let us revisit some amazing moments from her family album.