Millennium Education One World Campus holds Oath taking Ceremony 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education One World Campus, E-11/4 Islamabad hosted a Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2022 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize Student Body and become responsible citizens last day says a press release. The student council comprising of IGCSE’s and IB Programme vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the managing body to guarantee a better campus life for learners and themselves.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights and Member of the Senate Standing Committees on Defence, Law and Justice, and most of all grandson of our national poet, preeminent writer, philosopher and seer of the humanity of all times – Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Student Council Oath Taking Ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a national anthem by the millennial choir. During the ceremony, Senator Waleed Iqbal, along with Ms. Erum Atif Director Teaching and Learning and Ms. Sabina Zakir Director Communications, Community and Outreach of The Millennium Education Group, awarded sashes to all the members of the council inclusive of members of Millennium Clubs & Societies which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Principal TME One World Campus Asma Imran congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honorable positions with integrity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Senator Waleed Iqbal expressed his views about the ceremony and enlightened the Millennials about the vision of Poet of the East (Shair-e-Mashriq). He encouraged the learners to work hard and put their best efforts towards their respective clubs/societies. Further, referring to Iqbal`s Shaheen and its attributes, he quoted that if the youth of Pakistan, practice these attributes of Shaheen, we will be fortunate enough to see our nation excel in front of our eyes.

On the occasion, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of The Millennium Education One World Campus E-11/4 Islamabad and commended the engagement of the learners in a variety of clubs & societies and community engagement programmes for well-rounded development of our learners. He emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised.

The ceremony concluded with the appreciation from parental community for the well-organized celebration and recognition of their children’s achievements.