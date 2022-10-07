Multan to hold trials for Nomura Cup, APGC Senior Golf Championship

LAHORE: Nomura Cup is scheduled to be held from November 16 to 18 2022 at Jack Nicklaus designed Manila South Woods Golf Course in Philippines. Nomura Cup, also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship, is organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC). It is a biennial amateur team golf championship for men. The inaugural event was held in 1963 as a tri-nation tournament in Philippines when the host nation took on Japan and China. Over the years, editions have attracted more than 20 nations, featuring teams of four players. The tournament is held over four days with 18 holes of stroke play on each day, the best three daily rounds counting for the team score. The tournament has been dominated by Australia, who have won the Nomura Cup 10 times and Japan, who are seven-time winners. The winning team receives the Nomura Cup, which was named after Shun Nomura, the former Vice-President of the Japan Golf Association who donated the Cup. This event also has an individual champion. Pakistan has the honour of being invited to this acclaimed international golf event. And to select a team for national representation, four days golf trials will be held at the Nick Faldo designed Rumanza Golf Course in Multan.

Format of the trials will be stroke play over 72 holes (18 holes each day for four days) and handicap eligibility is 4 and below which means only the top tier golf playing amateurs can participate. Concurrently, trials will also be conducted to select a senior amateur golf team for participation in APGC Seniors Championship which is likely to take place in Malaysia from November 21 to 24. Eligibility for participation in these trials is that senior amateurs should have a handicap of 12 and below and trials will be conducted over 54 holes (three rounds of 18 holes ) from October 7 to 10, 2022.The Committee to conduct the trials comprises Ajaz Ahad Khan, Zahid Iqbal, Salman Sabir Abbasi and Malik Kamran Awan.