66 kids die in Gambia after taking Indian cough syrup

Uppsala University of Sweden Professor Ashok Swain unveiled a criminal offence of Modi’s India on social media on Thursday. Using his personal account on Twitter, Prof Ashok Swain disclosed that 66 children have died in the Gambia after taking Indian cough syrup.

He described in his tweet that the deaths of children in the Gambia have been happening since July this year. Prof Ashok Swain also said that following the deaths of dozens of children in the Gambia after taking Indian cough syrup, World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a red alert. The professor said that despite the issuance of the red alert from WHO, India is yet to take any action against the drug manufacturer.

Social media activists on Twitter took serious notice of the revelations and criticized the Indian government of Modi. A user of Twitter Bhavika Kapoor declared the act of the Indian government for not taking notice of kids’ death and termed it a tragic and criminal offence.

Another user of the twitter Keyser Soze, reacting on this also criticized a biased role of Indian media and said, “Wow, no indian media mentioned it”.