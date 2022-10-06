Demonstrations held in AJK against Indian home minister’s IIOJK visit

People in a large number took to the streets in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to protest against the ongoing visit of Indian Home Minister to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah who landed in Jammu on Monday is on a three-day visit to IIOJK.

According to reports, a big rally was held in Muzaffarabad, the AJK capital, to protest against the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to IIOJK.

The protesters were holding black flags and wearing black armbands to register protest against the visit. They were carrying banners and placards with slogans against Amit Shah and Indian government. They chanted “Go India go back”, “Go Amit Shah go back”, “Killer killer – Modi killer”, “Killer killer – Amit Shah killer” slogans.

People in Bagh district of AJK also organized protest demonstrations in the city center to condemn the visit. They also protested against snatching of the special status of the occupied territory by revoking Article 35/A and 370.

The protesters condemned in strong terms the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory including genocide of Kashmiris, day-to-day crackdowns, unjustified arrests of people and Hurriyat leaders including Yaseen Malik by Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was also held in in Haveli Kahuta district to condemn Amit Shah’s visit, which they consider was another attempt to speed up the ‘Kashmir grabbing’ doctrine.

Demonstrations were also held in Kotli district of AJK to attract world attention towards gross human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

The demonstrators raised slogans against India and in favour of freedom of Kashmir and expressed the resolve that Kashmiris living across the Line of Control would always stand by their brethren in IIOJK.

They also urged world community and United Nations to get the issue resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Meanwhile, complete shutdown was being observed on Wednesday on the occasion of the Indian Home Minister’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.