Gold price in Pakistan today 5 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 123970 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 144600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 144600 Rs. 132549 Rs. 126525 Rs. 108450 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 123970 Rs. 113638 Rs. 108474 Rs. 92978 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 12397 Rs. 11364 Rs. 10847 Rs. 9298

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.