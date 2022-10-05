APHC criticizes Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Secretary General of United Political Forum (UPF), Muhammad Yousf Naqash on Tuesday rejected Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to speed up the “Kashmir grabbing” doctrine and intensify terrorist activities by Hindu goons. The APHC leader, in a statement received here Tuesday, however made it clear that the land grabbing designs of Amit Shah and his Kashmiri collaborates would be frustrated and no one would be allowed to assault Kashmir’s civilization, cultural identity and religious values. “We will not let them succeed at any cost. Even in the presence of more than 0.9 million occupation forces, India can never change the ground realities by forcing people out of their homes, and by creating an ‘all is well’ impression before the world community,” he resolved. He said, the intensification in state terrorism could not deter Kashmiris from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination nor would such tactics affect United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. Naqash appealed the Kashmiris to make successful the strike call given by the APHC on the arrival of the Indian Home Minister to Kashmir.