WAPDA, Army, Karachi win matches in National Women’s Basketball

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Army thrashed their opponents Islamabad Whites and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively, in the National Women’s Basketball Championship at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad here on Tuesday. Eight teams — WAPDA, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Whites, Army, Lahore, Islamabad Blues and Peshawar — are taking part in the five-day championship which will be concluded on October 07. The event has been organised by the Federal Basketball Association. In the first, match Army won an easy encounter against KP 73-14. Ayesha Khan scored 16 points while Fajar Fatima 12 and Amna scored 10 points for Army. In the second match WAPDA defeated Islamabad 81-16. Amina Mukhtar scored 15 and Hijab Fatima scored 14 points for the winning team. In the third match, Karachi scored victory in a low scoring match against Rawalpindi 15-6. Hiba Faraz scored 8 for the winning side.