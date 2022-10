In a victory for the allies of the PTI, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday quashed a money laundering case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal issued the verdict on Elahi’s petition, seeking dismissal of a money laundering case filed against him by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency). Elahi’s petition had said that the FIA’s money laundering case against him was the result of “political engineering”, as the government wanted to hold his media trial.