Secy Information for inculcating modern media skills in ministry officials

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid Tuesday said officers from all the attached departments and sub-offices of the ministry would be encouraged to undertake the capacity building courses in greater number in future.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of training programmes here at the Information Service Academy, she said such trainings were crucial to keep the officials abreast of the latest trends in media development, use of IT (information technology), and campaign development using different media platforms, especially the social media.

Twenty-five officers of different batches, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its allied entities, received certificates upon successfully completing the week-long capacity building courses held over the past one month at the ISA.

Officers nominated by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television, Audit Bureau of Circulation, Associated Press of Pakistan and Press Information Department attended the training sessions.

The capacity building courses were held in tandem with the 5th Domain Specific Training Course for 34th MCMC. Irfan Ashraf Qazi was awarded the special shield and certificate on completing the month-long Domain Specific Course.

As regards the training programmes, the secretary information said special courses had been designed and conducted by the Information Service Academy (ISA) for capacity building of the officers of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and its allied entities. The courses were part of the Capacity Building Programme under the PSDP FY 2022-23, she added.

The secretary also called upon the trainee officers of the 49th CTP, currently receiving specialized training at the ISA, to have focus on digital and social media usage, besides developing PR (public relations) and communication skills, the most important facets in the sphere of media projection.

She also announced that from the 39th STP onwards, the trainee officers would have attachment to different departments of the Ministry of I&B for longer duration compared to the past. This, she said, would help them get better understanding of the working of their departments.