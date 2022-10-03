LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Lahore High Court dismissed the money laundering case filed against former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The case was registered against Moonis Elahi by FIA under section 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Cor­ruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laun­dering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

Accusation on Moonis Elahi along with two others was of money laundering amount of 24 billion Pakistani Rupees.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal announced the verdict on Elahi’s petition. Hence, the case of money laundering filed against him by the FIA was dismissed as the result of verdict.

On Friday, special (banking) court summoned PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis and others. On Oct 11 as the FIA filed its challan (investigation report) in a case of alleged money laundering against the three.

Moreover, the agency in its 31-page report nominated Elahi, Nawaz Bhatti, Mazhar Abbas and Wajid Khan Bhatti as main suspects. Also, the report contained details about 42 benami and six fake bank accounts operated by the suspects. The FIA accused Elahi of operating nine benami bank accounts.