VC GCU Lahore meets CM Punjab and Moonis Elahi

Lahore, Sept. 30: Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dr. Asghar Zaidi met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office and discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of higher education in the province.

The CM directed to devise a composite plan to develop the higher education sector according to modern needs adding that education facilities would be further increased for the GCU Lahore students. Moreover, the GCU Lahore is a distinguished institution and its problems would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.