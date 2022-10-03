Local bike prices increase by Rs2,000

The local bike prices witnessed a sharp increase again, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the local manufacturers have increased the prices of motorbikes by Rs2,000.

Citizens, on the other hand, resented the rise in the prices of motorbikes amid the skyrocketing inflation.

“Now people are not even able to buy motorcycles,” they said.

Bike prices in Pakistan get massive increase

Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has been notified of a massive increase in Yamaha bike prices in Pakistan. The company has increased prices of all models, including the price of Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and YBR 125G in Pakistan.

The price of Yamaha YB-125Z model has increased by Rs18,000 to Rs27,000. The price of Yamaha YB-125Z DX model has increased by Rs19,000 to 292,000.

The price of YBR-125G model has increased by Rs20,500 to Rs312,500. The price of YBR-125G dark colour model has increased by Rs2,500 to Rs315,500.

While Atlas Honda has notified of another price hike, which is the second one in less than a month.

The increase in price of Honda Motorcycle / Bike in Pakistan includes the Honda CD 70, CD 70 Dream, Pridor, CG 125, CG 125SE, CB 125F, CB 150F, and CB 150F SE models.

According to the circular, Honda Motorcycle Prices in Pakistan have been raised by up to Rs. 15,000 depending on the model.

Reportedly, Pakistan’s second-largest bike assembler United Auto Motorcycle has increased the price of 70cc-125cc bikes by Rs3,000 from June 7.

The auto sector depends heavily on imports, especially on the imported auto-grade steel and sale of motorcycles, three-wheelers edged up in May plastic resins. Due to the low localization level, the rupee depreciation also affects car and bike prices.

Experts from the sector say that the hike in international prices of raw material and surge in freight cost post-Covid-19 are primary reasons driving the increase in motorcycle and car prices. The two-wheel segment is not the only one that has seen a surge in prices because car prices have also risen up to 55% in the ongoing fiscal year.

Pakistan reportedly sold over 300,000 bikes in July as the industry reopened after several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the highest-ever number of bikes sold in a month in the country.