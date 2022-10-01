Italy’s Meloni slams Russia after Ukraine annexations

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who won the Italian election last week, said on Friday Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions had no legal or political basis, warning Moscow’s “neo-imperialism” threatens all of Europe. “The declaration of annexation to the Russian Federation of four Ukrainian regions following sham referendums held under violent military occupation has no legal or political value,” Meloni said in a statement. Russian President Vladimir Putin “once again demonstrates his neo-imperialist, Soviet-style vision, which threatens the security of the entire European continent”, she said. “This further violation by Russia of the rules of coexistence between nations confirms the need for unity by Western democracies.” Her comment reflects a joint statement by European Union leaders — including Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi — which said they would “never recognise” the annexation. Meloni’s populist Eurosceptic Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-Fascist roots, won 26 percent of the vote in Sunday’s general election, putting her on course to become prime minister. She has strongly backed EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, although her coalition allies, far-right leader Matteo Salvini and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, both have a history of warm ties with Moscow.