Govt launches first ever Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System

The Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights launched the country’s first-ever “Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System” on Friday.

The Portal would facilitate transgender citizens to contain incidents of harassment, violence, and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on helpline 1099.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Afzal Latif said the initiative would ensure the safety and security of the transgenders and strict action against law violators inflicting harm on one of the most marginalized fractions of the society.

On the occasion, transgender woman rights activist Nayab Ali said, “The Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights launched the ‘Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System’ for the transgender community which is a unique and historic step to protect and support the transgenders who will use platform for individuals to complain about their issues and problems.”

She added that the establishment of helpline 1099 would not only encourage transgender people but also increase their self-confidence to fight back against all odds and negative factions of the society causing problems for transgender women.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on this occasion said that this complaint management system would be an important milestone in the development of transgender people and would bring propitious results.