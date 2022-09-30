What type of clothes PIA wants cabin crew to wear: Read here

Pakistan International Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, has instructed the cabin crew to wear proper undergarments, arguing that the attendants’ lack of better attire creates a negative impression.

The bizarre rule, which is currently making headlines, is the result of complaints regarding the attire of air hostesses when they arrive at their offices, stay in hotels, and travel to other locations.

Aamir Bashir, general manager of flight services for PIA, issued an instruction memo stating that improper attire by flight attendants is damaging the airline’s reputation.

Officials also instructed grooming instructors and senior shift supervisors to report on the attire of flight attendants.

The memo warned that flight attendants who violated the guidelines would face severe consequences.

Previously, the national flag carrier intended to hire makeup artists with exceptional skills and experience to assume the enormous responsibility of grooming the PIA Cabin Crew in accordance with the aesthetic requirements of the airline industry.