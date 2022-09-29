Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, congratulates a 9-year-old Indian girl for creating an iOS app.

Indian girl, age 8, who lives in Dubai received a letter from Apple CEO Tim Cook for creating an iOS app for iPhones at such a young age.

According to Gulf News, Hana Muhammad Rafeeq claimed to be the “youngest app developer” in a letter to Cook outlining the process she used to create the app. Hana and her parents were thrilled to learn that the CEO of Apple had commended Hana on her accomplishment at such a young age in a response to her email. Hana and her parents were elated to find that the Apple top boss replied to Hana’s mail and congratulated her on achieving the feat at such as young age.

“I created and published an Apple mobile application at the age of eight. I got introduced to coding by the age of five and it seems I am the youngest in the world to achieve this. In addition, I almost avoided using any third-party ready-made codes, libraries, or classes in my app. I hand-wrote more than 10,000 lines of codes for this app. Please have a quick preview,” she wrote, sharing the YouTube links of her works,” read Hana’s leader, according to the Gold News report.

“Hana, Congratulations on your many outstanding accomplishments at such a young age! If you persist, you will accomplish incredible things in the future. Tim, please,” was his response.

The Hana’s app is available on the App Store. Parents can record bedtime tales for their kids using this technology. The free software also includes moral and classic children’s stories, bedtime

stories, and short stories.