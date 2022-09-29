Transgenders clash with DHA guards

A group of eunuchs clashed with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) security personnel at Lalik Chowk Lahore on Wednesday.

According to sources, the eunuchs gathered to protest alleged DHA guard violence.

They attacked the guards with sticks. After being hit, the guards fled, leaving the car behind. Protesters continued their protest by climbing onto the car’s roof and bonnet. During the protest, the guards were swooped and their motorcycles were damaged.

The transgender protesters claimed that DHA security guards tortured them, prevented them from standing at traffic lights, and beat some of their colleagues in security offices.

Protesters dispersed following negotiations between the DHA administration and transgenders at the Defense B police station.