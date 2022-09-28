Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) appointed next Chief of Defence Staff

The Centre on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). In a statement, the ministry of defence said the retired Lt General will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

“Govt of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs,” the defence ministry statement read.

The appointment came months after the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Niligiris district.