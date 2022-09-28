Daily Times

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) appointed next Chief of Defence Staff

webdesk

The Centre on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). In a statement, the ministry of defence said the retired Lt General will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

The appointment came months after the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Niligiris district.

