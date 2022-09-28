Malala Yousufzai enters ‘Hollywood’ to promote ‘people of color’. Surprisingly, Malala Yousufzai entering Hollywood by launching her own production house named “Extracurricular”. She signed a deal for three Apple films according to reports.

The Apple agreement will generally cover dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and kids’ shows.

Malala has chosen the entertainment industry to produce impactful stories so that she can contribute to the well-being of women.

“I have realized that we should not limit activism to the work of NGOs only: There’s also the element of changing people’s minds and perspectives, and that requires a bit more work,” she says.

She also explained why she wants to make produce shows like Rick and Morty. Furthermore, she raised her concern over the representation of people of color in Hollywood and said, “you’re often told in Hollywood, implicitly or explicitly, that the characters are too young, too brown or too Muslim, or that if one show about a person of color is made, then that’s it. You don’t need to make another one. That needs to change”.

Malala also said: “I am a woman, a Muslim, a Pashtun, a Pakistani, and a person of color. And I watched ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Severance,’ where the leads are white people; and especially a lot of white men. If we can watch those shows, then I think audiences should be able to watch shows that are made by people of color, and produced and directed by people of color, with people of color in the lead. That is possible, and I’m gonna make it happen.”