Wednesday, September 28, 2022


Reuters/Web Desk

U.S. to continue deepening unofficial ties with Taiwan, Harris says. China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday, adding that Washington would continue to deepen its ‘unofficial ties’ with Taiwan.

Speaking during a speech to American sailors serving in Japan, Harris also said the United States was seeing ‘disturbing’ behavior in the South and East China Seas and ‘provocations’ across the Taiwan Strait.

