Rupee continues gaining ground against dollar

After Ishaq Dar took charge of the finance ministry on Wednesday, the dollar’s decline continued, and the Pakistani rupee gained more ground for the fourth session in a row.

In the interbank market during intraday trade, the rupee gained 1.95 and is currently trading at 231.96 per dollar after it increased its value by 7.65 in the ongoing week. While the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has risen by 207 points.

In the open market, the PKR is trading at Rs230-232 against the greenback.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend since the start of trading on the third business day of the week. After gaining 207 points, the KSE-100 index is currently at 41,725 points.

On Tuesday, the US dollar lost Rs5.74 against the rupee. In the open market, the US dollar crashed to Rs234 down by Rs3.50. In two days, the greenback has lost Rs10.50 in the open market.