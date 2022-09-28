Khloé Kardashian sparks romance rumors with actor Michele Morrone at a fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana

According to rumors, Khloe Kardashian is Italian actor Michele Morrone’s rumored new “baby girl,” which should worry NBA player Tristan Thompson if he wants to win her back. The 365 Days star was seen with Khloe in Milan at a fashion event and people believe they might be dating.

Khloe and Morrone posed for photos with other guests at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 collection presentation on Saturday. The Italian actor posted a few pictures, one of which was a rather private one.

According to the image, Khloe was sporting a figure-hugging embellished bodysuit, high heeled boots, a bag with similar embellishments, and sunglasses. Morrone was dressed in a black crocodile-textured pant suit, a copper silk blouse, and pointed toe boots. But all observers could make out in the image was how close they were and how his arm was encircling her.

When the photos surfaced online, netizens expressed ardent support for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her budding romance with Morrone, following her on and off relationship with Thompson.

A Twitter user wrote that it’s a duo she never thought she’d ever need.

Khloé thanked viewers for their love and support after the episode by tweeting, “I love you! After reading your tweets and comments about the pilot episode, I’m overcome with intense emotions. To be honest, I was afraid to use the internet, but my loved ones kept telling me how kindly and loving everyone was. I made the decision to look for myself… I was hesitant to look, but I’m so glad I did!