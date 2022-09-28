Alizeh Shah wows fans with her singing skills

The latest video of showbiz starlet, Alizeh Shah is viral across social media as she flaunted yet another talent of hers.

On her official account of the video-sharing social platform, Sunday, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor posted a new singing video as she crooned a few lines from the hit track ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’ by Canadian singer Alessia Cara.

The video was watched by thousands of TikTok users alone before going viral across social media and received numerous likes and compliments for Alizeh Shah.

Have a look at some of the love from netizens.

Her voice is good

Now this is something appreciable

Her voice is really god gifted!

Tbh voice is good Yar

@alizehshahofficial Why don’t you be a singer?

Apart from being a showbiz darling, Alizeh Shah enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and often posts glimpses of her professional projects as well as entertaining TikTok videos on the feed.

Earlier this week, Shah turned heads with her pictures in a desi look. She wore embroidered kurta shalwar for the five-picture gallery.

On the professional front, the celeb has proven her mettle in TV as well as films within a short career span. Some of her notable performances include serials ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.