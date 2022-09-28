Deepika Padukone rushed to Mumbai hospital: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday night was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, India, entertainment portal Pinkvilla has reported.

Deepika underwent numerous tests in the hospital which reportedly took almost half a day. The actress faced quite a taking situation and was immediately hospitalised in the city. While the actress’ team is yet to confirm the news officially, Deepika is doing fine now, a report in Pinkvilla stated.

Just a few months ago in Hyderabad, Deepika had an increased heart rate while filming for Project K alongside Prabhas. Pinkvilla reported. The actress, at the time, opted for a health check-up at Kamineni Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan next to Siddhant Chatuvedi and Ananya Panday. She has Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan as her next, which also stars John Abraham in a key role. The film is slated to hit theatres next year in January. Deepika will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.