Seven reasons everyone should book a trip to Scotland this World Tourism Day

It’s World Tourism Day and to celebrate our love of travel and Scotland, we thought we’d pull together just some of the reasons people should immediately stop what they are doing and book that trip to Scotland.

Breath-taking scenery, rich history and culture, delicious food and drink, there are so many reasons that millions of people visit Scotland every year. And if you haven’t been yet, then why not?

You can come in August for the Festival in Edinburgh? Or in spring to enjoy the wonders of whisky at the Spirit of Speyside whisky festival. An autumn trip to Glasgow to enjoy some retail therapy or to enjoy the nightlife is always fun.

Aberdeen and Dundee are delightful in the summer and the Highlands and Islands speak for themselves. Even in wintertime, Scotland is filled with charm and fun things to do.

So, to give you even more excuses to visit, here are seven reasons you should stop what you’re doing and book a trip to Scotland.

The easiest place to start, Scotland is, quite simply, one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Our scenery will leave you spellbound, breathless and with some truly unforgettable memories.

Scots love to socialise. Whether it be a wee blether, a catch-up, a drink, grabbing a bite to eat or just regaling visitors with tall tales, you’ll find we are most friendly and happy to catch you up with what you need to know.

First, let’s get the stereotypes out of the way, Yes, haggis is delicious and yes you can get vegetarian versions that are also delicious. No, we don’t eat deep-fried Mars Bars but yes you can get them if you really want to try it.

Scotland is a land filled with an incredible natural larder meaning you can enjoy the freshest seafood, the tastiest meats and the best vegetables around – but we also love our comfort food too so you’ll often find the best of both worlds. Whisky is one of Scotland’s most famous exports, not only is it fun to try but getting to see how it is made at one of the country’s spectacular distilleries is an activity that should be on any visitor’s list.

Golden sands, pristine locations, stunning views and aquamarine waters are just some of the reasons to visit Scotland’s beautiful beaches. We truly have some of the best in the world.

Scotland loves a party, from pubs, bars and nightclubs to festivals and gigs, you’ll struggle to believe just how much we enjoy them.

In fact, we even have our own version – the Ceilidh, which we can’t recommend enough. Seriously, seek one out next time you are here, you won’t regret it.

Yes, other countries have castles, but few have so many in such a small landmass, meaning there are so many to see but also it’s much easier to see them. In fact, to see our most famous, all you have to do is step outside in Edinburgh.