ECP completes preparations for Balochistan LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday that the preparations were complete for the local government elections that would take place in the 65 wards of 11 Union Councils of Balochistan’s four districts on Tuesday (September 27).

According to ECP spokesman, a total of 67 polling stations have been established for smooth conduct of polling which would continue from 8 am to 5 pm sans any break. Earlier, the polls were scheduled on August 28 but it had to be postponed due to floods and torrential rains.

The polling would be held in 30 wards of four union councils of district Musakhel; 12 wards of district Duki’s two union councils; 22 wards of four union councils of Mastung district and elections would be held in one ward of a union council of Loralai district. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a special control room in Islamabad to monitor the local government polls being held in four districts of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, the control room would continue working till compilation of polling results. The polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402-03; 051-9210837-38. The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404.