Maryam calls for action against GCU VC for allowing PTI ‘rally’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday urged authorities to take action against the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore (GCUL) for allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a gathering on the premises of the educational institute. mFollowing the former premier’s speech, Maryam Nawaz, taking to Twitter, called for strict action against the GCUL VC. “Strict action must be taken against Vice Chancellor Government College Uni for desecrating an educational institution by lending it to a Fitna & organising his jalsa on the premises,” she added. The PML-N leader said that using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, as Chancellor, took notice of the incident. Rehman regretted that a famous educational institute was made into a political hotspot, adding that there was no space for such political gatherings in universities. He said that the children were the country’s national asset and they should not be dragged into politics.