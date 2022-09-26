Indian Hackers trying to breach sensitive data of Pakistanis

Indian hackers are reportedly trying to breach and steal sensitive information of Pakistanis. A letter issued to federal ministries and chief secretaries of the provinces.

In the letter penned to all federal ministries, divisions and chief secretaries of the provinces, the government has warned them of Indian hackers’ attempts to steal sensitive information of Pakistanis.

Indian hackers are trying to steal information by releasing fake advertisements to lure them into the trap of offering jobs. The hackers have launched applyformar.pk website which is being run from India and people are being asked to apply for jobs from the website.

The letter further said people applying through the Indian domain-hosted website are at risk as there is a threat of their information leakage.

The government circular has warned the citizens to take care before applying on this website. It suggested to them to not share personal or financial information on the site. It further sensitized the citizens to check the security before providing any online sensitive information.