Elderly woman from Karchi goes missing in Makkah

Nazeeran Bibi who hails from Karachi went to perform Umrah with her husband, went missing in Great mosque of Makkah.

Nazeeran and her husband Muhammad Hanif, had left Pakistan on August 26.

Hanif said that he lost track of his wife at the Great Mosque of Makkah after performing Tawaf during the pilgrimage. Despite duly intimating the mosque administration, Nazeeran couldn’t be traced.

The missing woman is the mother of an accounts officer in the University of Karachi. He has appealed to the government of Pakistan to make a special request to the authorities of Saudi Arabia to locate his missing mother.

He has also requested that anyone who has any piece of information about his missing mother can contact him on his mobile phone numbers: 0346-3562600 and 0316-6663737.