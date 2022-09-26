Pak vs Eng: Teams fly to Lahore for remaining T20 matches

Pak vs Eng: The cricket teams from Pakistan and England departed from the Karachi Airport on Monday for Lahore in preparation for the T20 series’ final games.

The players from Pakistan and England, flanked by authorities, took a special Pakistan International Airlines flight (number 6312) to Lahore (PIA).

All the players were driven from the hotel to Terminal No. 1 of Karachi Airport under tight security.

Pakistan and England played four matches of the T20 series at Karachi National Stadium.

The final three games between the two sides are said to take place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The fifth match of the T20 series will be played on September 28 in Lahore while the sixth one will be played on September 30. The last match between the two teams will be played on October 2 next at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan on Sunday beat England by three runs in the fourth T20 international between the two teams, which was taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan had handed over a 167-run target to England after the first innings. The English side could only manage 163 runs in 19.3 overs as Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf toppled the opponent’s batting line-up by taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain claimed two wickets.

Squad for Pak vs Eng

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey