Railways approaches departments to recover Rs 9.9bn

An outstanding amount of Rs 9891.685 million of Pakistan Railways was pending with several federal, provincial, autonomous and private departments, as part of its services provided to them. In this regard, Pakistan Railways has approached the said departments to recover the outstanding billion of rupees as early as possible, source in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving details, they said several departments has to pay an amount of Rs1172.180 million while provincial departments would pay Rs 2,444.220 million besides autonomous and private bodies with an amount of Rs 6,275.285 million. They said on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Ministry has approached federal and provincial departments for recovering the outstanding amount. They said the federal departments included National Highway Authority, AGPR, Pakistan Post Office, Works Department, State Bank of Pakistan and Post Master General (Freight).