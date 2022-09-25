One killed, two wounded in Karachi incidents: The firing incidents that took place in Karachi claimed the life of a man and caused wounds to two others, including a traffic constable, on Sunday.

A man was killed when two motorcyclists opened fire in the Awami Markaz neighborhood of the city. The deceased’s companion, who was in the same car as him, fled away following the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Affan. His body has been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

In a separate incident on Kashmir Road, a person sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt. Another violent incident occurred close to the Jinnah bridge of the West Wharf in the old city area, where a traffic constable was shot and injured.

The citizens of Buffer Zone captured a dacoit who was allegedly found robbing the locals. One of the bandits was lynched to death and the other was seriously injured.