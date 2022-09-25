UNHCR urged to play role to save lives, properties of Kashmiris in IIOJK

Senior Kashmiri leader and human rights activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan has called upon the UN High Commission for Human Rights to play her role to save the lives and property of Kashmiris in strife-torn Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) State.

Addressing 51st session of UN Human Rights Council Session of General Debate in Geneva late Friday, the leader of Kashmiri delegation Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan welcomed the recent appointment of Mr Volker Turk as High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In his address to the global rights fora, the veteran Kashmiri rights leader Sardar Amjad Yousaf said, on behalf of international Action for peace and sustainable development, that the Amnesty International’s recent report about the Increase in unlawful killings in the IOJK State exposed Indian baseless claims. “The Indian authorities must ensure a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the recent killings of civilians”, Yousaf underlined, says a message reaching here on Saturday.

The Kashmiri leader continued that since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, the Indian authorities, have arrested many human rights defenders including journalists and activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“At least 36 journalists have faced interrogation, raids, threats or physical assault for their reporting until now. One of the leading Human Rights defender Mr Khuram Pervez was also booked under the same draconian law for cooperating with the office of high commissioner for the first ever report on Kashmir. According to Amnesty report people in Jammu and Kashmir faced at least 85 internet shutdowns in 2021, one of the highest in the world”, Amjad Yousaf revealed.

The Sr. Kashmir delegation leader pointed out as saying, “the demographic changes made in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir is of a grave concern for the population in general and Muslim majority in particular which feels threatened to be converted into minority”.

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader lauds PM Sharif’s address to UNGA raising Kashmir issue vociferously at global forum: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhmmad Shahbaz Sharif for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Terming the premier’s landmark speech as a true reflection of Kashmiris’ sentiments Wani while lauding Pakistan’s consistent support to Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle said on Saturday, “The people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the people as well as the government of Pakistan for their continued support to their cause and raising global awareness on early resolution of Kashmir”.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his strongly worded statement on the Kashmir in the UN calling for an early resolution of the lingering dispute through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy”.

The APHC leader also thanked the foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir at the OIC and other relevant forums.

Referring to Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for and the urgent need to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions, Wani said that it was high time that the world should not ignore the Kashmiris’ decades long struggle and their sacrifices for right to self-determination.