Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the province and to amend relevant laws aiming rigorous punishments to people involved in these activities.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, Chief Minister said that it was reprehensible to see surge of drug abuse among the youth despite existence of police and anti-narcotics force. He directed to root out the menace and to increase patrolling on routes used for drug smuggling.