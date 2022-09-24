Int’l conference concluded at AIOU

A 3-day international conference on “Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching: Challenges and Opportunities” concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday.

The conference was jointly organized by the Department of English, AIOU, Pakistan ELT Forum, and the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy.

Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Saima Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Other speakers included Jackeline Dilly of the American Embassy, Dr. Malik Ajmal Gulzar, Dr. Akifah Imtiaz, Dr. Saira Maqbool, Dr. Rashida Imran, and Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Jacqueline Dilley of the US Embassy said that this is her first visit to a Pakistani university which she will always remember. She described in detail the educational support and services of America in Pakistan.

She said that the Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy is trying to promote the English language in Pakistan. She further said that the US Embassy is also playing a key role in improving the skills of Pakistani youth under the English Access Micro Scholarship Program.

She appreciated Allama Iqbal Open University for their cooperation and support in organizing the conference.

She added that Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Chairman, English Department, Dr. Ajmal Gulzar, Dr. Kamal Khan, and Dr. Rashida deserve congratulations for the successful organization of the conference.

Vice Chancellor, Government Sadiq College University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Saima Imtiaz Asif termed this conference as the promotion of English language and said that the English language is a modern need.

He said that the VC, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum is the most active vice chancellor, during his time the university has made exemplary progress at all levels.