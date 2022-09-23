Defence Raya Club to host 3rd President DHA Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The 3rd President DHA Golf Tournament will be contested at the pristine par 72 Defence Raya Club Golf Course here from Saturday (today). The tournament offers an opportunity to over 170 yearning golf players of substance and skills to attain acceptance as the worthy contestants. Out of these eligible ones, quite a few feel increasingly charmed about their prospect of success as their command and control over accurate shot making is meritorious. And rightly this feeling has cropped up as an outcome of the extensive practice sessions on the driving range involving powerful hitting, removing apprehensions about the dreaded short game and the cardinal one, upgrading the putting feel.

The format of this tournament is stroke play and contenders will tee off from the blue tees which enhances the competitive element setting forth a need for the ambitious ones to bring into play, attributes like rhythm, balance and timing and inject these into their playing effort. The numbers of golfing athletes seeking illustriousness are 170. And all of them have a goal: a triumphant end. Surely a countless lot of these aspirants who play to a single digit handicap possess skills that are praiseworthy. But on the day of the battle, achievement becomes possible if nerves are kept in check and application of playing skills are demonstrated remarkably.

The competitive race today is bound to be dominated by a friction loaded clash. Players like Azfar Hassan, Daniyal Lashari, Mekayl Majid, Usman Sahi, Hafiz M Awais, Zain Ibrahim, Isfandyar Khan, Saif Hassan, Adam Khan, Ahmed Ibrahim and Haris Naseer, who always captivate through their control and command, just might enjoy a standing of prominence at the end of the first 18 holes. However, one should not rule out the chances of many formidable ones who can prevail over these established torch bearers and such daunting ones are Imran Ahmed, Adyan Lone, Amir Chaudhary and Saim Tahir. Expectations are that two women out to stamp their authority are Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz and they could intensify golfing excellence through outstanding play. Let’s see how they equate with the men. Based on their hard work and skills application ability, at least 50 competing players seem geared up for amazing displays of quality golf. Hopefully, the competitive luster will be visible as the flow of the championship progresses. The organizing team, with Haroon Shafiq in the forefront along with golf course maintenance experts, has set up the 18 holes, par 72 Defence Raya Golf Course fittingly for the occasion and the competing golfers will certainly commend the playing conditions.