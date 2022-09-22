Daily Times

Nicola Peltz says Victoria Beckham ghosted her

Nicola Peltz says Victoria Beckham ghosted her. Nicola Peltz is hinting at her alleged rift with in-laws David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Snubbing all rumors of a feud, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham told Grazia USA that it ‘hurts’ her that the media is stirring toxicity in their lives.

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” she explained. “I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Nicola continued: “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham this April.

