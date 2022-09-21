Imran moves LHC against ECP notice

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against the show-cause notices served to them in a contempt case, a private TV channel reported. The PTI leaders have challenged ECP’s show-cause notice before Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench. Through a petition, the PTI chief contended that as per the constitution, the ECP reserves no right to exercise powers of a court and termed the show-cause notice unconstitutional. The PTI leaders said that the contempt notices served to them were against the constitution and should be declared illegal.

On August 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry. Earlier, LHC had retrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case pertaining to contempt notice.