Muqam inaugurates newly-rehabilitated 132KV Madyan grid station

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and reconstructed 132 KV Madyan grid station after which electricity supply to flood-affected areas of Madyan were restored. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said restoration of Madyan grid station was a big challenge and all the relevant stakeholders, including PESCO deserve full appreciation for completing the mega project in record shortest possible time.

The August 27 floods had washed away about nine main towers of the Madyan grid station in upper Swat and was completely rehabilitated and reconstructed in record 24 days following the directives of the Prime Minister and Engr Amir Muqam. Following its rehabilitation, power supply to Madyan and adjoining areas was restored, benefiting thousands of domestic, agriculture and domestic consumers. Engr Amir Muqam said the recent devastating floods had affected the entire country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and its devastation were immense. He said the entire nation, armed forces of Pakistan, district administration, police, PESCO and others departments came for the rescue, rehabilitation and assistance of the flood victims and provided the much needed relief to them.