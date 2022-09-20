Court confirms interim bail of 10 MPAs in Punjab Assembly ruckus case

A sessions court on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of ten Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs in Punjab Assembly ruckus case. The court directed the MPAs for submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications, wherein Rana Mashhood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Owais Leghari and other MPAs appeared and got their attendance marked. At the start of the proceedings, the police submitted a complete investigation report to the extent of the MPAs, in compliance with the court orders.

The counsel for MPAs argued that his clients did not have any link with ruckus and they were nominated on political grounds in the case. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail already granted to his clients.However, the prosecution submitted that the MPAs had been accused of ruckus in the assembly and their arrest was required to complete the investigations.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, confirmed interim bail of the MPAs and ordered them for submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.