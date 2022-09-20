ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Human Rights would launch a nationwide campaign on its helpline 1099 to create awareness about violence against women, said an official.

According to details the 1099 Helpline App was also providing free legal aid to eliminate the violence against women. He said an effective mechanism related to women’s rights, complaints related to human rights violations was in place.

Around 13301 calls were received by MoHR during the last two months. According to details,1321 Calls were received of which 7843 were received via Calls (Inbound, Outbound, visits, applications, fax, E-mails) and 10, 298 calls were received via Mobile APP and others.