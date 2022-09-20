Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visits flood-hit Dadu

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie arrived in Dadu, Pakistan today to meet people affected by the floods and to highlight the continued urgent need for help.

The Hollywood starlet flew by helicopter to Dadu, where she was closely guarded upon arrival.

The actress took a boat as well to observe and comprehend the devastation caused by the disastrous floods.

Additionally, she heard directly from the afflicted ladies about their needs and ways to stop similar suffering in the future.

Ms Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan, and the 2005 earthquake, will visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.

Pakistan, which has contributed just 1% of global carbon emissions, is also the second largest host of refugees globally, its people having sheltered Afghan refugees for over forty years.

Ms Angelina Jolie will highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity we are witnessing globally.

Pakistan Flood

More than 1,100 people have died from the floods since mid-June, nearly 400 of them children, while millions have been displaced, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan, which was already grappling with political and economic turmoil, has been thrown into the front line of the human-induced climate crisis.