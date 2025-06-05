The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote today on a crucial resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The vote comes after ten elected members of the Council demanded immediate action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. The resolution urges an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire between the warring […]
Modi facing growing diplomatic setback, risks exclusion from G7 Summit
India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a growing diplomatic setback, as proven by its exclusion from the Group of Seven (G7) Summit scheduled in Canada. This absence marks a symbolic defeat and reinforces the narrative that India’s rising authoritarianism, anti-minority policies, state-sponsored terrorism and overseas assassinations are eroding its international standing. Modi’s participation […]
Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s NATO summit invitation sends key message to Russia
Ukraine will attend the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. He said the invitation is important, especially during the ongoing war with Russia. The summit will take place from June 24 to 26. NATO leaders will discuss the Ukraine war, defense spending, and alliance strategies. Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General […]
King Charles moved to tears during historic visit to Canada amid sovereignty concerns
King Charles appeared visibly emotional during his recent trip to Canada, a rare sight for a royal, as the monarch delivered a heartfelt speech defending Canada’s sovereignty and unity. His visit followed rising concerns over threats to Canadian independence, allegedly sparked by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump. The 76-year-old King visited Canada for the […]
No breakthrough in Ukraine talks as Russia rejects ceasefire
Russia has warned against expecting quick breakthroughs in peace talks with Ukraine, calling the situation “extremely complex” and full of “nuances.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement Tuesday, a day after Moscow rejected Kyiv’s call for an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations held in Istanbul. Though the short talks saw both sides exchange memorandums and […]
World’s richest man, but no paycheck: Elon Musk’s tesla paradox
Despite being the world’s richest person, Elon Musk received no salary from Tesla in 2024, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. Musk, who serves as Tesla’s CEO, was the lowest-paid executive among S&P 500 companies last year. The reason for this zero-compensation lies in an ongoing legal battle. In 2018, Tesla’s […]
Ukraine hits crimea bridge with underwater explosives in pre-dawn strike
In a bold pre-dawn attack on Tuesday, Ukraine’s security service claimed it damaged Russia’s Crimea Bridge by targeting its underwater pillars with powerful explosives. The 19-kilometre bridge, connecting mainland Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, is a key supply route for Russian military forces in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), around 1,100 kilograms […]
Suicide blast near Kampala shrine kills two suspected rebels on martyrs’ day
Two suspected rebels, including a female suicide bomber, were killed in an explosion near the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday morning. The blast happened as thousands of people gathered to mark Martyrs’ Day, an annual event honoring Christians killed for their faith in the 19th century. Fortunately, no civilians were injured in […]
Oscar-Winning palestinian director’s village blocked off by Israeli forces
Israeli forces blocked international journalists on Monday from entering the West Bank village of Basel Adra, the Oscar-winning Palestinian director of No Other Land, who had invited media to document rising violence and home demolitions in the area. The blockade, set up at the entrance to Tuwani village in Masafer Yatta, also prevented a Palestinian […]
South Koreans vote in high-stakes election after Yoon’s martial law fallout
Millions of South Koreans cast their votes Tuesday in a snap presidential election triggered by the dramatic ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon was removed from office and now faces serious rebellion charges over his brief declaration of martial law in December. The election marks a crucial moment for South Korea’s democracy as […]