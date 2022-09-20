Actor/director Farhan Akhtar spends a musical Sunday with his dogs and shares the adorable moment on social media.

The actor shared the video and wrote: “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.”

In the video, Farhan could be seen singing along with his guitar while the two of his dogs sat along and copied him.

His sister Zoya Akhtar commented on the video, and called it the best band ever. Many other celebrity colleagues namely; Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur also commented on the video.

Earlier today, Farhan also shared a cute picture for mother Shabana Azmi’s birthday. The picture showed the mother-son due dancing together at his wedding. The actor wrote: “Happy Birthday @azmishabana. Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally dance together.”

The Dil Chahta Hai actor was last seen in the film Toofan in which he played the role of a boxer.

According to PinkVilla, Farhan Akhtar is currently working on the film Jee Le Zaraa as a director. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar and will feature: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.