World Bank delegation meets Dr Yasmin

A delegation of the World Bank met Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, on Monday.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Mian Zahidur Rehman were present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid and the delegation of the World Bank discussed family planning in Punjab. The delegation also expressed desire for research on family planning in one of the medical universities of Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab Health Department was taking steps with regard to family planning, adding that the population growth was becoming a serious problem in Pakistan.

She said that research on family planning would be initiated in a medical university in Punjab in collaboration with the World Bank.

She said that Human Capital Program in Punjab was going on successfully. She said that state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in Punjab.

The Minister added that 23 large and new government hospitals were being built across the province, adding that the health of mother and child would be ensured by building mother and child hospitals. “We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab,” she said.

The World Bank delegation said that they would continue cooperation with the Department of Family Planning in Punjab, adding that in one of the medical universities of Punjab, the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education would launch a joint project regarding family planning.