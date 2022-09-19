Activists/members of Pakistan Global Initiative Law and Justice Chapter (PGILJ) along with civil society organized a candlelight vigil outside the Lahore high court,GPO Chowk to pay the tribute Queen Elizabeth II.

The vigil was held by famous human rights lawyers and founder director Pakistan global initiative Makhdoom Waseem Qureshi advocate and others notable.

Participants were holding portraits of Queen Elizabeth II with different slogans, and remarks in honour of her majesty. While the different play cards were depicting the Queen’s beautiful memories especially her visit to Pakistan.

While addressing the participants the organizer Makhdoom Waseem Qureshi said that Queen’s unmatchable services in the field of human rights, education, democracy, rule of law and women empowerment will be written in golden words, Her Majesty office always supported every sect of the society and always appreciated those who were pouring their positive part for the peaceful and developed world.

Makhdoom added that being the concerned citizen of Pakistan, in this hour of sorrow our thoughts and prayers are with royal family.

Elizabeth II died aged 96 on sept at her Scottish Summer home, Balmoral Castle.