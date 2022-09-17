Rupee weakens against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Friday depreciated by 95 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 236.83; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 235.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 240.2 and Rs 241.2 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.11 and closed at Rs 236.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 235.38. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.65, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.31 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.06. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 24 paisa each to close at Rs 64.48 and Rs 63.02 respectively.