Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for $10.1m

NEW YORK: A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record $10.1 million on Friday, Sotheby’s said. The iconic red Chicago Bulls jersey, with Jordan’s number 23 on the back, went for the highest amount of any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, the auction house said, and set a new record for a basketball jersey at auction. The final sum was twice Sotheby’s high estimate, and the jersey drew a total of 20 bids. The Jordan swag beat a record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold, which had been Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey. The previous record for a game-worn basketball jersey was for one autographed by Kobe Bryant, who wore it in 1996-97. That piece of NBA memorabilia went for $3.7 million, according to Sotheby’s. The Jordan jersey is only the second worn by the star during his six championships to be sold at auction. Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands. Jordan, now 59, spent the bulk of his basketball career with the Bulls.