Partial action in Toshakhana case shows mal-intentions of ECP: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement said that the partial action being taken in the Toshakhana case and the prohibited funding case revealed the malintentions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the PDM swindler leadership tried every ploy but so far failed to prove any accusation being levelled on Imran Khan.

He queried as why the Chief Election Commissioner is afraid to open the funding cases of PPP, PML-N and JUI. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema stated that the PTI not only submitted audited accounts before the Election Commission but also presented a record of 40 thousand donors. On the other hand the remaining parties stated that they receive aid from hidden sources and refused to submit receipts.

Adviser on Information condemned inciting statements being aired on the state television against the Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema urged the courts to take notice of such an immoral, degrading and irresponsible action and demanded to initiate an inquiry against those found responsible for committing this misconduct.